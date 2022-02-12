Persepolis complete signing of Ramin Rezaeian

TEHRAN - Persepolis football club announced the signing of Al Duhail winger Ramin Rezaeian Saturday night.

The 31-year-old winger has joined the Reds until the end of the season.

Persepolis have signed the player as replacement of Mehdi Shiri who joined Foolad after parting ways with Persepolis.

Rezaeian was a member of Persepolis football team and won the Iran league title in the 2015/16 season.

Persepolis are favorites to win Iran Professional League (IPL)title for the sixth year in a row.