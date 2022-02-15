Tehran, Buenos Aires eye expansion of economic ties

TEHRAN – Argentina’s Charge d’Affaires to Tehran Jorge Mariano Jordan and Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie met on Monday and discussed ways of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking in this meeting, Jordan said his embassy will try to activate 20 companies between the chambers of commerce of Iran and Argentina and act as a linking bridge between producing sectors of the two countries.

The Argentinian diplomat said that his country has a population of 45 million while the country is capable of producing food for 500 million people, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Jordan said he would try to establish communications with different unions and associations active in various areas like foodstuff, auto parts, and home appliances to pave the way for further cooperation with Iran.

Shafeie for his part mentioned the great capacities of the two countries for expanding economic relations and noted that lack of direct transportation is one of the main hurdles on the way of trade between Iran and Argentina.

Mentioning the talks about an Argentinian shipping line being ready to operate between Iran and Argentina, Shafeie said that the launch of a direct shipping line can change the volume of bilateral trade drastically.

He voiced Iran Chamber’s full support for the country’s private sector to engage in economic relations with Argentina.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and Argentina’s Charge d’Affaires to Tehran Jorge Mariano Jordan