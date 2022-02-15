Ship-shaped work of art recovered in western Iran

TEHRAN- A ship-shaped work of art, which may date back to ancient times, has been found and confiscated by Iranian authorities in Khorramabad, the capital of the western province of Lorestan, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage has announced.

The police found the metal object in a house after receiving reports of illegally keeping ancient objects by an antique dealer, CHTN quoted Mohammadreza Moradian as saying on Monday.

The work of art has been surrendered to the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of the province for authenticity determination, the official added.

An individual was arrested in this regard and handed over to judiciary officials for further investigation, he noted.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanid dynasties.

ABU/AFM