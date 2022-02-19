Ghorbani elected head of Iran shooting federation

TEHRAN – Morteza Ghorbani was elected as president of Iran shooting federation on Saturday for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Ghorbani secured 32 of 57 votes cast.

Habib Maghsoodi earned 18 votes and Reza Abolhasani came third with seven votes.

Ghorbani replaced Ali Dadgar in the position.

Shooter Javad Foroughi won a gold medal in Tokyo 2020 and it was Iran’s first gold in shooting in the history of Olympics.