Jalabert to Chase Double Glory at Olympics

PARIS Laurent Jalabert, France's leading rider of the past decade, will be chasing double cycling glory at the Sydney Olympics.

Jalabert, 31, was named on Tuesday by national coaching director Patrick Cluzaud to contest both the men's individual road race on September 27 and the time trial on September 30.

Jalabert has 132 victories in an 11-year professional career, including the Tour of Spain, the Paris-Nice race twice and the Milan-San Remo classic.

He was world time-trial champion in 1997 but has never won the Tour de France or an Olympic medal.

Laurent Brochard, Emmanuel Magnien, Christophe Moreau and Richard Virenque will join Jalabert in France's team for the road race, while Moreau will double up in the time trial.

Virenque finished fifth in the road race in Atlanta four years ago.

Cluzaut named Magali le Floc'h, veteran Jeannie Longo and Cathy Marsal for the women's road race in Sydney on September 26 with Longo and Marsal to also contest the women's time trial on September 30.

Longo, 41, a dominant force in women's cycling for almost two decades, won the road race gold medal in Atlanta and was second in the time trial.

The selections have to be verified by the French Cycling Federation when they meet on August 7, but that is a formality.

(Reuter)