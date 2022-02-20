Iranian wrestlers win seven medals at Bulgarian event

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers claimed seven medals at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov International in Bulgaria.

Greco-Roman wrestlers Saeid Esmaeili and Meysam Dalkhani won two gold medals in 60kg and 63kg, respectively.

Alireza Abdevali in 72kg and Alireza Mehmedi in 82kg seized two bronze medals in the division.

Freestyler Meysam Abdi claimed Iran’s only silver in 97kg. Mostafa Ghiasi in 79kg and Yadollah Mohebi in 125kg also snatched two bronze medals in the competition.

The 59th edition of the event was held in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria from Feb. 17 to 20.

This tournament was held in honor of Dan Kolov who was the first European freestyle wrestling champion from Bulgaria and European and world champion Nikola Petrov.