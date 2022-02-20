From Gaza to Damascus, from Kashmir to Caracas

Let’s be honest; we can’t travel all around the world to see it, and even if we could, this Corona Virus won’t let us, but I always love traveling and reading travelogues. Traveling to Gaze has always been one of my dreams, so when I found out that one of the destinations in Mr. Razavi's book was Gaza, I had to read it.

Name: Roullah’s soldier

“I was born in Kashmir, and both my mother and father are Kashmiri too. At the beginning of the Iranian revolution, my father left his life and job in Kashmir and came to Iran only for his love for Imam Khomeini and decided to stay, and we were with him too”.

Soldier Ruhollah Razavi introduces himself as quoted earlier. He is a member of the International Union of Unified Ummah, and a real cosmopolitanism and his character and spirit are shown during his exciting journey in the book. He studied up to a master's degree at the Iran University of Science and Technology; then, he went to Qom to study at Al-Mustafa International University.

The sum of contradictions

“From Kashmir to Caracas” is a remarkable and lively book. He is very funny while being serious, and some of his memories are also very entertaining while being gloomy. The story of this book is not just about one or two destinations, it’s about traveling to various destinations from various routes and meeting different people. This book is basically a travelogue, but sometimes its context is more than a travelogue, and the author is a fighter more than a tourist. A fighter who doesn’t matter borders and nationality just to fight cruelty.

In "From Kashmir to Caracas", like any other travelogue, words and photos have been used together. The book has a lovely appearance. Each chapter is about a particular journey with valid and useful details of cities and routes that the writer has provided.



After the Mavi Marmara ship

The first chapter is "Journey to Gaza", right after Israel attacked the Mavi Marmara ship of the Gaza Liberation fleet, and several fighters martyred on deck. Global protests began, and the International Union of Unified Ummah in Iran with the cooperation of organizations from Asian countries decided to complete the unfinished mission of the Gaza Liberation Fleet. 150 peace activists from 15 countries went to the Gaze, and they traveled through India, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Syria, and Egypt to finally entered the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border, and that was the first time, soldier Rouhollah could enter Palestine because of his non-Iranian citizenship.

My beloved, rise and go

The name of the second chapter is “one step to Quds” which is related to the global movement to Jerusalem that all the peace activists gathered in the occupied territory from three different routes, while the situation in Syria was getting chaotic, and the passage of time showed the necessity of entering the Syrian issue to the anti-war activists of the world. The chapter “Looking for Peace” is about a new plan for the war-torn country, Syria.

Travel brings wisdom

“From Kashmir to Caracas” was one of the best books I have read in the last few months, and I wish they were more people like soldier Rouhollah and more travelogues like this.

