Yet to decide on Marouf’s future, top official says

TEHRAN - Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF), says that they have not yet decided to invite Saeid Marouf to the National Team.

Marouf announced his withdrawal from the national team after they failed to make the quarterfinals of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The captain was not a member of Iran at the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship in Funabashi, Japan, where Iran won the title.

“Iran volleyball coach Behrouz Ataei will make decision about the players of the national team and he has not yet decided about the player. Marouf is among the best players of his generation but the coach will decide whether to invite him or not. The well-deserved players will be invited to the national team,” Davarzani said.

The 36-year-old setter joined Turkish volleyball club Fenerbahce in late January.