EU’s Mora: Vienna talks have reached ‘crucial moment’ that entails fixing ‘key issues’

TEHRAN – Enrique Mora, the European Union’s deputy secretary general for political affairs who acts as coordinator in the talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, said on Tuesday that that talk has reached a “crucial moment”, suggesting it is necessary to fix “key issues”.

Mora said after ten months of negotiations the “result is still uncertain”. However, he said negotiators from Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany, France and the U.S. are engaged in intensive talks in the Palais Coburg.

Negotiations to revive the nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, started in April last year. The talks started after U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is willing to rejoin the nuclear deal abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump.

“#JCPOA #ViennaTalks are at a crucial moment. We are nearing the end after ten months of negotiations. The result is still uncertain. Key issues need to be fixed. But all delegations are fully engaged. Intense work in Coburg,” Mora wrote on his Twitter account.