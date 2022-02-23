IGEDC determined to complete gas supply projects in Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN- Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) is determined to complete the projects for supplying gas to different parts of Sistan-Baluchestan province in the southeast of the country, the managing director of the company announced.

Reza Noshadi said besides the current gas-supply projects in the province, 666 kilometers of pipelines is planned to be laid in Sistan-Baluchestan so that all cities of the province will enjoy natural gas.

As announced by the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s managing director, all of the country’s rural and urban population will have access to natural gas through the national gas network within the next two years.

Majid Chegeni said currently over 98 percent of the urban population, as well as 90 percent of the country’s rural population, have access to natural gas through the national network.

According to the official, currently, only a few cities and about 7,000 villages across the country have not been supplied with gas through the pipeline network.

“Currently, 1,260 cities and more than 35,000 villages in the country enjoy natural gas through the national network,” Chegeni said.

