What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Bahman Mohammadi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until March 11 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

Painting

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Fereidun Omidi.

Entitled “The Now-less Orchard”, the exhibition will be running until March 12 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Atbin Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shohreh Amirahmadi.

The exhibit titled “The Outsiders” will run until March 11 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Ali Rustainfard is showcasing his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until March 14 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Paintings by Mahmud Azadnia are currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until March 9 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Sculpture/painting

* A group of artists including Saeideh Arian, Behdad Najafi, Pejman Mottaqian, Reza Alizadeh, Reza Barati and Akram Afzali are displaying their latest sculptures and paintings in an exhibition at Behruz Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Behind the Colors” will run until March 11 at the gallery located at 46, Abdoh St. off Vali-e Asr Ave. near Fatemi St.



Calligraphy

* Calligraphy works by Mehdi Farimani are on view in a posthumous exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until March 7 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.



Glassware

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of glassware by Maryam Zandi.

The exhibition will be running until March 9 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Artworks in different media by a group of artists, including Payam Yasini, Mina Katebi, Farzaneh Qoreishi, Nahid Zameni, Marjan Saqatchi and Ali Jahanshahi, are on display in an exhibition at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until March 1 at the gallery, which can be found at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Maryam Fakhimi, Shima Ameri, Sepideh Alemi, Bahareh Nazari, Rodina Sistani, Shahla Alizadeh and several other artists is underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until March 2 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

MMS/YAW

