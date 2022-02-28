Davari elected head of Iran basketball federation

TEHRAN – Javad Davari was elected as president of Iran basketball federation on Monday for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Davari secured 38 of 65 votes cast.

Shapoor Yavari earned 21 votes and Karam Ahmadian came third with six votes.

Davari replaced Ramin Tabatabaei in the position.

Davari,38, was point guard of Iran basketball team in the 2008 Olympic Games.