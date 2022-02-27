Kyrgyz companies eager for doing business in Iran: official

TEHRAN – Advisor to Kyrgyzstan President and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Centerra Gold Incorporation Tengiz Bolturuk has said his country’s companies are eager for expanding collaborations with Iranian counterparts.

Bolturuk, who visited Iran’s southern Shahid Rajaei Port on top of a delegation, made the remarks in a meeting with Head of Hormozgan Province Ports and Maritime Department Alireza Mohammadi Karaji-Ran, the portal of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported on Sunday.

He expressed the Kyrgyz government’s interest and willingness for investing in Shahid Rajaee Port’s hinterland, and said: “One of our important missions in this trip is to make the necessary preparations for the active presence of Kyrgyz companies in Shahid Rajaei port in order to improve economic relations between the two countries.”

Referring to the designation of 32 investment projects in the economic plans of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Bolturuk continued: “Among the mentioned projects in different investment sectors, activity in Shahid Rajaei port, especially in the field of mining, is one of our priorities.”

According to the official, Kyrgyzstan is seriously seeking the development of relations and joint economic cooperation with Iran.

“In line with the emphasis of our president on the implementation of cooperation as soon as possible, we are very serious and determined to invest in Shahid Rajaei Port and we are ready to start our activities in this port as soon as March,” he stressed.

Mohammadi for his part, introduced the investment opportunities and advantages of Shahid Rajaei Port, saying: “Shahid Rajaei Port benefits from 60 kilometers of railway lines and has an unloading and loading capacity of more than 140 million tons per year and more than 50 container and goods service areas.”

Referring to Iran's positive relations with all neighboring countries and the region in recent years and the special view of the 13th government in this regard, he said: "We are ready to take practical steps to develop maritime and port cooperation between the two countries."

Photo: Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kyrgyzstan’s Centerra Gold Inc. Tengiz Bolturuk (2nd L) and Head of Hormozgan Province Ports and Maritime Department Alireza Mohammadi Karaji-Ran (4th L)