Iran to participate in UN Environment Assembly

TEHRAN – An Iranian delegation headed by Ali Selajegheh, Department of Environment chief, will attend the Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5).

The resumed Fifth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) takes place online and in Nairobi from February 28 to March 2.

The overall theme for UNEA-5 is “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”, which highlights the pivotal role nature plays in people’s lives and in social, economic, and environmentally sustainable development.

UNEA-5 is an opportunity for the Member States to share best practices for sustainability. It will create momentum for governments to build on and catalyze impact on multilateral environmental efforts to protect and restore the natural world on which economies and societies depend.

The Iranian delegation will represent the country’s positions, actions, challenges, and priorities, ISNA reported on Sunday.

Immediately after UNEA-5.2, the Assembly will hold a Special Session on March 3-4, which is devoted to the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the UN Environment Program in 1972 (UNEP@50).

FB/MG