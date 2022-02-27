Felt works go on show at Shahr-e Kord exhibit

TEHRAN – Various wool felt products have been put on show at an exhibition in Shahr-e Kord, the capital of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, which has long been a hub for the ancient craft.

The week-long exhibit is organized at the provincial Department of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, a local official said on Sunday.

According to available data, some 40 tons of felt are yearly being made in the southwest province through traditional and modern manners.

Shahr-e Kord is registered as the national city of wool felt products. Moreover, its craftspeople develop over 40 forms of felt products.

Over the past couple of years, its wool felt has been exported to several countries including the U.S. and Sweden.

Experts believe that Shahr-e Kord has immense potential to be a world city for felt products. Official data suggests some 500 crafters are producing handmade felt products across the province.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

AFM