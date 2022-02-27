Iranian girl Parmida Azadian finishes first at UNESCO center art competition

TEHRAN – Eleven-year-old Iranian girl Parmida Azadian has won first prize at the International Visual Art Competition 2020 in Troyes, France.

Parmida, a member of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA – Kanoon), received the prize in the category dedicated to children aged between 10 and 13, the institute announced on Sunday.

Faranak Purali, Ava Kowsari, Mohammadreza Rezai, Milad Sadeqi, Mohammad-Hassan Hasheminejad, Kiandokht Azizi, Rojan Marjani, Parnia Azami, Baran Qaderi-rad, Sarina Rabi Hamedani, Zahra Javaheri and Chida Qorbani, all of whom are the members of Kanoon branch offices across Iran, were awarded diplomas of honor.

The International Visual Arts Competition is open to everyone from 3 to 25 years old.

First prize in the 3-5 category was given to Cheuk Nam Li from China, while Elyn Han from Canada took first place in the 6-9 competition.

Nada Gougou from France received the top prize in the 14-17 category and Ling Joo Yee from Malaysia received first prize in the 18-25 category.

The top award in the medio-social category was given to Fiorenza Geretta Musiris from Peru.

The Louis François Center for UNESCO and the World Art Institute of Youth – Centre for UNESCO (Imaj) organize the competition to promote the practice of art among children and young people around the world in the hope of uniting them through an international activity.

The World Art Institute of Youth – Centre for UNESCO (Imaj) has assigned itself the task of giving children and youth a place in the memory of mankind.

The center archives all participants' artistic creations inside its artothèque (art library), “Memories of the Future”.

All submissions remain the property of the center, which reserves the right to use the creations for all practical purposes within the framework of its activities.

The theme of this year’s competition is “The landscape that I love, the nature I must preserve”.

Photo: A drawing by Iranian girl Parmida Azadian won first prize at the International Visual Art Competition 2020 in Troyes, France.

