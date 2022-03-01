Ex-Iran coach Nazemoshahria shortlisted for Iraq coach
March 1, 2022 - 17:1
TEHRAN - Mohammad Nazemoshahria has been shortlisted to take charge of Iraq national futsal team.
He traveled to Iraq to hold a meeting with the country’s sports minister.
Nazemoshahria was replaced by Vahid Shamsaei in Iran national futsal team in January.
Under leadership of Nazemosharia, Iran won their first-ever medal in a Futsal World Cup. The Persians claimed a bronze medal in the FIFA Futsal World Cup Colombia 2016.
