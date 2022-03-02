Cultural elements in Lorestan added to national list

TEHRAN-A total of five cultural elements long been practiced in Lorestan province have been registered in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Tuesday announced the inscriptions in an official document it submitted to the governor-general of the western province, MEHR reported.

The skill of making handmade knives, the talent of Gereh Chini, which is the art of laying finely cut pieces of wood on a surface based on a specific design, and the skill of making local dolls of Delfan were amongst entrees to the prestigious list.

Lorestan, which is a region of raw beauty, was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC. The Luristan Bronzes noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs, date from this turbulent period.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

ABU/AFM