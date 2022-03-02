Iran participates in high-ranking meeting of the UN Human Rights Council

TEHRAN - An Iranian delegation led by Kazem Gharibabadi, the Judiciary’s deputy chief for international affairs and secretary of Iran’s Human Rights Headquarters, has participated in a high-ranking meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The meeting kicked off on Monday morning with speeches by the Swiss president, the UN chief and the president of the UN General Assembly, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Meanwhile, heads of state, foreign ministers and human rights officials of world countries will address the 3-day meeting. Then, the ordinary and seasonal session of the council will begin. Gharibabadi will outline the Islamic Republic of Iran’s position at the high-ranking meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

Last week, Gharibabadi held separate meetings with the ambassadors of Russia and China to Iran.

During the meetings, the former diplomat discussed issues related to human rights. In the two meetings, Gharibabadi referred to cooperation, broad interaction and strategic relations between Iran and Russia and China. He emphasized development of cooperation in legal, judicial and human rights fields.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to exchange visits of specialized judicial delegations and exchange experiences in this field,” Gharibabadi said.

Russian Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan welcomed the proposal, stressing the continued opposition to human rights resolutions issued against Iran for certain political purposes and the hostile measures against Tehran in this regard, according to the Al Alam news website.