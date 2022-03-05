Memories and views of Ayatollah Sayyid Radhi al-Husayni al-Shirazi

This year, which we are in the last days of, was full of bitter events, and one of them was the loss of Ayatollah Sayyid Radhi al-Husayni al-Shirazi, and “on the Way of Wisdom” is about his views and memories.

This book's content was compiled by one of his best students, Muhammad Rahimi, and edited by Morteza Rasoulipour, a contemporary Iranian history researcher. Rasoulipour also provided the following note about this book:

“The book that is being presented to the public is the result of several interviews and initial arrangements by Mohammad Rahimi, one of the students of Ayatollah Sayyid Radhi al-Shirazi in the years 2000-2001. It includes information such as a biography of the Shirazi family, tobacco protest, his students, studying in the seminaries of Najaf and Tehran, teaching in Tehran university, expulsion from university and resignation from teaching due to SAVAK, meeting Imam Khomeini in Najaf and Paris, fighting against the Baha'is and Marxist groups, the details of his assassination on July 14, 1979, by the Forqan group, hospitalization in Iran and United Stated hospitals, educating students, and a review of his books. The interviewee also had a habit of jumping from one subject to another in his narrative of past anecdotes and incidents and then returning to the same beginning point, and the reason was his scientific and well-organized mind, and his strong memory, as the readers will observe; however, the editor did his best to write the events in order.

The book " on the Way of Wisdom " has been published in 230 pages by Soore Mehr publication.

