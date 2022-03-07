TSE to hold 17 IPOs next year

TEHRAN – Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) is going to host 17 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the next Iranian calendar year (starts on March 21), TSE’s Admission Manager Mohammad-Amin Qahremani announced on Monday.

According to Qahremani, several meetings have been held in this regard and the necessary preparations have been made for holding the mentioned IPOs, IRNA reported.

Asked about the schedule for the offerings, the official said determining the exact time for the mentioned offerings is not possible due to various factors including market conditions, preparation of various documents by companies, as well as other necessary measures such as holding introductory sessions based on new procedures.

“The list of mentioned companies has been made available to the public on the Tehran Stock Exchange website, under the "Publishers and Admissions" and "Stock Acceptance Cases" sections,” he explained.

He emphasized that the process of accepting and listing companies as one of the main missions of the Tehran Stock Exchange is always ongoing and has never stopped.

“In the Tehran Stock Exchange, no process has been stopped in order to list or accept companies,” the official said, adding: “It is hoped that with the improvement of capital market conditions, we will also see an improvement in the valuing process of initial offerings.”

Following the fluctuations in the Iranian stock market over the past year the government has been taking serious measures for increasing its support for the market.

Back in October 2021, Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi had outlined new strategies and programs for improving the country’s stock market during his tenure among which supporting investors, creating a transparent, efficient, and equitable market, as well as reducing inclusive risk based on the market’s broad objectives can be mentioned.

Eshqi stressed the use of modern technologies and mechanisms to facilitate the listing of new companies and to increase public access to market data as a major strategy in this regard.

According to the SEO head, another strategy would be amending the market’s rules and regulations to increase justice and accountability, while strengthening the medium- and small-scale level financing through new mechanisms.

“Diversification and promotion of the capital market (in terms of market, tools, and institutions), increasing the transparency and quality of information published in the capital market, reforming business processes and increasing the efficiency of financial markets, development of financial institutions and de-monopolization, development and strengthening of technical infrastructure, facilitating and clarifying the issuance of licenses in the capital market and the development of the debt market and increasing its liquidity will also be pursued,” Eshqi explained.

EF/MA