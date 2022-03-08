Iranian sprinter Fasihi wins silver at Belgrade Meeting

TEHRAN – Iranian woman sprinter Farzaneh Fasihi claimed a silver medal at the 2022 Belgrade Open Meeting.

She finished in second place the 60 meters event with a time of 7.31 seconds.

Italian sprinter Zaynab Dosso won the gold medal, clocking 7.21 and Slovakian Monikka Weigertova seized the bronze with a time of 7.38.

Fasihi became the Iran’s ninth woman to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She represented Iran in the women’s 100 meters at 2020 Tokyo.