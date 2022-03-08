Possible nuclear deal expected to lift Iran tourism, Dutch envoy says

TEHRAN - Dutch envoy to Iran Frank Mollen has said a possible nuclear deal between Iran and world powers would give a boost to the tourism industry of the ancient land.

“In these uncertain times, good news can be a boost. An agreement in Vienna would be such a boost, also for tourism to Iran,” Mollen tweeted on March 4.

“Diplomacy is often most effective 'behind the scenes. Such efforts we rarely tweet about. I do tweet about for example getting to know the proud history and culture of the ancient country I live in Iran.”

Talks on restoring a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program and ease sanctions are near a conclusion, sources close to the negotiations say.

Some experts believe even before the coronavirus pandemic, Iran’s tourism was already grappling with some challenges, on top of those Western “media propaganda” aimed at scaring potential travelers away from the Islamic Republic.

They say Iran is still somehow “unknown” for many potential travelers due to such a “media war”.

Many consider bright prospects for the tourism sector of the country if it vigorously pursues comprehensive strategies to counter U.S.-led propaganda and strict sanctions, yet does its best to loosen tough travel regulations.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM