Iran Gas House inaugurated

TEHRAN- Iran Gas House was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Majid Chegeni, the managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), and Mohammad-Sadeq Jokar, the acting head of Iran’s Institute for International Energy Studies (IIES), at the place of IIES on Wednesday.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish Iran Gas House was also signed in the same ceremony, Shana reported.

The establishment of a gas house in the IIES in order to make optimal use of the capacities and capabilities of the IIES to meet the needs of the NIGC in the field of strategic studies was proposed by Chegni in January.

Regular problem-solving, monitoring and analysis of challenges and issues in the field of gas at the national and international levels, presenting action plans (solutions and strategies), and compiling policy recommendations and problem-based reports with the aim of effective decision-making and creating a suitable environment for timely, correct and informed decision-making for the policy makers and strategic planners of National Iranian Gas Company are the main missions of Iran Gas House.

In the gas house, systematic cooperation is made between the Institute for International Energy Studies and National Iranian Gas Company for conducting strategic studies of the NIGC in the form of five general axes including market analysis and trade of natural gas and gas products, future research and supply and demand modeling of natural gas and gas products, optimization and culture of gas consumption, governance, development and innovation in the business of National Iranian Gas Company and the development of management, human resources, productivity and social responsibilities.

MA/MA

Photo: NIGC Managing Direct Majid Chegeni (R) and IIES Acting Head Mohammad-Sadeq Jokar