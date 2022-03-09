Still alive after being shot by 13 bullets

"Safe Place for Bullets," narrates the story of Abd-al Reza Alboghbish, a Khorramshahr resident who was present in Khorramshahr's 34-day defense and defended his city with all his heart, and eventually survived after being shot 13 times by an Iraqi soldier.

The author first wrote the book “Sheikh Sharif,” and then went to find Alboghbish as a witness of the Ba'athist regime's crimes in Iraq.

*How did you find your subject and your narrator?

Writers usually use the method of finding a new subject while working on an existing one. During my research process to write “Sheikh Sharif,” who was the first martyr clergy in the holy defense, I realized that the only witness and observer of Sheikh Sharif martyrdom was alive, and finding him took a lot of time, but when I found him, I discovered that, in addition to his story about what happened to Sheikh Sharif, he had his own long story.

*Which part of "Safe Place for Bullets" made the most impression on you?

His wife worked as a nurse in a hospital, and the impressive moment was when she met him there while was waiting for him.

* What are your views and feelings regarding the book?

I believe the significant point of this book is the narrative of people who believe in defending their country without knowing how to fight and how defending continued until the last breath. Those worriers were legends with the potential to be the subject of a novel or movie.

* What distinguished Alboghbish from the other participants in Khorramshahr's 34-day resistance?

Many stories have been published about this subject, and the best of them is “Da (Mother)”. Each of them has its own impact and importance, and writing the narrator's memories is important for two reasons; first, he is the only witness and observer of Sheikh Sharif's martyrdom, second, Alboghbish himself, was a symbol of a defenseless fighter facing an armed and aggressor army.