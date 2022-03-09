Fajr Sepasi part ways with Kalantari: IPL

TEHRAN – Fajr Sepasi football club parted ways with Aliasghar Kalantari on Wednesday.

Mehrzad Madanchi has been appointed as the club’s interim coach.

Fajr Sepasi sit 14th in the 16-team table, two points above the relegation zone.

Under Kalantari’s tutelage, Fajr Sepasi earned just two wins in 21 matches. The Shiraz based football club suffered 10 loses and seized nine draws.

Fajr Sepasi are scheduled to play Padideh on Saturday.