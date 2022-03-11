Iran to host first-ever International Rugby Tournament

TEHRAN – Iran was chosen as the host of the Asia Rugby Men’s Division 3 West Championship.

Under the new leadership of Iran Rugby Association, the tournament will take place in the capital city Tehran from May 9 to 14.

Qatar are the Division 3 West reigning champions as they won the 2019 event by beating Lebanon 13-10 in the final at the Aspire Rugby Stadium in Doha.

Qatar put an end to Lebanon’s success in the tournament who had won the previous two titles in 2017 and 2018, asiarugby.com reported.