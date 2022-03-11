What’s in Tehran art galleries

Artworks in different media by a group of well-known artists, including Farah Osuli, Vahed Khakdan, Bita Fayyazi, Ali-Akbar Sadeqi, and Reza Lavasani are on display in an exhibition at Talar Space Gallery. Entitled “The Season of Flower”, the exhibition will be running until April 15 at the gallery located at No. 105, Daneshgah St., Enqelab Ave.

Multimedia

* Ehsan Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks by a large group of artists, including Elham Faraji, Mahsa Zarei, Samaneh Sattari, Zeinab Taleqani, Ashkan Golchin, and Nilufar Mohajeri.

The exhibit named “In the Color of Spring” will run until March 16 at the gallery that can be found at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* A group of artists including Maryam Asadi, Hassan Mehrabani, Mani Mehrzad, Omid Khakbaz, and Setareh Behbahani is showcasing their latest artworks in different media in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit titled “White Friday” will be running until March 16 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



* Zhinus Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks by a group of artists including Mehdi Asadi, Soheila Sadeqi, Nahid Khanjari, Kiana Pirasteh, and Nafiseh Rasuli.

The exhibit entitled “Nairika” runs until March 17 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

Sculpture

* A collection of sculptures by Dorsa Asadi is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Balneum Mariae” will be running until March 16 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Zahra Habibi Khosroshahi is showcasing her latest sculptures in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

Titled “Ego”, the exhibit will run until March 14 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

Painting

* Shabahang Tayyari is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit named “Bad Teacher” will run until March 18 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Golhaye Davudi Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by Shiva Fazli.

The exhibit named “The Narration of Water and Color” will be running until March 17 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* Guyeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Homa Bazrafshan, Ilgar Rahimi, Mehdi Mashayekhi, and Arman Yaqubpur.

The exhibit will continue until March 18 at the gallery that can be found at No. 39, Lotfi Alley, Mashahir St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Ceramic

* A large number of artists including Ali Etebar, Elaheh Amini, Neda Chiniforush, Fatemeh Riazati, Nadia Hassanzadeh, and Ziba Pashang is showcasing their latest ceramic works in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Flower Time”, the exhibition will run until March 18 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

Calligraphic painting

* Shalman Gallery is hanging calligraphic paintings by Soheila Ahmadi Shams in an exhibition entitled “Tira”.

The showcase will run until March 16 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

ABU/MG