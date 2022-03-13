TEDPIX gains 2,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 2,379 points to 1.335 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 7.3 billion securities worth 37.8 trillion rials (about $145.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX rose 67,000 points (5.2 percent) to 1.348 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Tehran Oil Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, National Iranian Copper Company, Social Security Investment Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the most widely followed ones.

Government Economic Coordination Headquarters in its meeting in the last week of January approved five new resolutions for supporting the country’s stock market, and the directives in this regard were sent to relative ministries, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber announced at the time.

The mentioned resolutions include the reduction of petrochemical feed prices, the reduction of interbank interest rates, the restriction of the sale of securities, preventing the increase of government mining salaries, and the increase of the exchange rate of banks.

According to Mokhber, the decisions made in the meeting of the Government Economic Coordination Headquarters have been communicated with Finance and Economic Affair Minister Ehsan Khandouzi, Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi-Amin, Oil Minister Javad Oji, Head of Planning and Budget Organization (PMO) Masoud Mir-Kazemi, and Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Ali Saleh-Abadi.

Speaking about the positive impacts of the mentioned decisions on the capital market, Finance Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said that the mentioned resolutions carry the message of government’s serious support for industries and indicate stable economic activity, predictability of variables, and ultimately a positive outlook for the economy in the coming months.

MA/MA