Iran receives 2m vaccine doses through COVAX

TEHRAN – Iran has received 2,191,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by the German Government.

The vaccines were shipped to Iran through UNICEF procurement channels on behalf of the COVAX facility in two consignments, of which the first one containing 1,413,600 doses landed in Imam Khomeini International Airport on 13th March, and the other one, containing 777,900 doses, scheduled to arrive on 14th March 2022.

The COVAX Facility is a partnership, co-led by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi-The Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization (WHO), alongside key delivery partner United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

In October 2021, the German government donated 302,400 doses of AZ COVID-19 vaccines which were shipped to Iran through UNICEF procurement channels on behalf of the COVAX facility, UNICEF reported.

Earlier in December 2021, the Federal Republic of Germany donated 2 million automated nucleic acid extraction tests to the Ministry of Health of Iran.

FB/MG