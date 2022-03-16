Amir Abdollahian: Russia to cooperate with Vienna talks until agreement reached 

TEHRAN = Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Wednesday that Russia has reassured Tehran about its cooperation towards the conclusion of a final agreement in Vienna, Press TV reported.

“Reassured that Russia remains onboard for the final agreement in Vienna,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.

The Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting eight rounds of talks aimed at a potential revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a 2015 deal between Iran, the European Union, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany.

Former United States President Donald left the deal in 2018 under his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and returned the sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement and added new ones under different labels. And now Washington and American media outlets have been throwing accusations against Moscow that it is trying to prevent the conclusion of an agreement by making “last-minute” demands.

Meeting with Amir Abdollahian in Moscow, Lavrov however said that Russia, contrary to the U.S. claim, would not be the party to prevent the conclusion of an agreement. Moscow, instead, would keep up its constructive approach towards the collective efforts that are being made towards the purpose, he added.

On Monday, 49 of the 50 U.S. Republican senators said that they would not back any potential agreement in Vienna.

The chief Iranian diplomat said, “More than ever, ball is in U.S. court to provide the responses needed for successful conclusion of the talks.”