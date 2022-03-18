Large industrial workshops register 3.4 growth of production index

TEHRAN- The large industrial workshops of the country achieved a 3.4-percent growth in the production index during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Decemebr 21, 2021), Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced in a reported.

The CBI report said, “The production index of large industrial workshops (with 100 employees and more), which in the summer (second quarter) of this year was reduced by 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year due to disruption in the production process of industrial products because of frequent power outages, rose 6.4 percent in the third quarter, which is beyond the growth (5.5 percent) achieved in the first quarter.”

Accordingly, the production index of large industrial workshops in the first nine months of this year grew by 3.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Considering that about 70 percent of the value added of the industrial sector is allocated to the production performance of large industrial workshops, the realized growth of the production index of these workshops in the first nine months of this year plays an important role in the 3.6 percent growth of value added of the industrial sector and also the economic growth (4.1 percent) in this period.

