President lauds New Year, says battlefield serves diplomacy
March 20, 2022 - 20:28
TEHRAN-- At the beginning of the Iranian New Year, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued his New Year message.
In his message, the president noted that he knows the people's pain in the provincial trips and public meetings.
"Support for production will be at the top of the government's programs," he added
Raisi noted that the battlefield is in the service of diplomacy and diplomacy can serve the health sector.
Leave a Comment