Oil, related products transport almost doubled in 4 past months

TEHRAN- Iran’s minister of cooperatives, labor and social welfare announced that transportation of the country’s oil and oil products has been almost doubled in the past four months.

Making the remarks when visiting some oil tankers of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC)’s fleet in the southern port city of Bandar-Abbas, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki said, “Today, we see that through proper management in the NITC, the transportation of oil and oil products has increased during a course of four-five months”, the Public Relations Department of the NITC reported.

“Today, we can proudly announce that the oil industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the sanctions imposed on National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), no longer has any problems in transporting crude oil and exported petroleum products, as well as sending crude oil to refineries”, the minister underscored.

The NITC has the capacity to carry out large international missions in interactions with other countries, some of which are also involved in sanctions, he added.

The performance of National Iranian Tanker Company and round-the-clock efforts of the sailors of the company's fleet in transporting oil and oil products have been in the center of attention of the country's authorities recently, as it was appreciated by the oil minister and also welcomed by other members of the cabinet.

