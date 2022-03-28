Digging 10 wells in South Azadegan oil field begins

TEHRAN- Digging and completing the digging operation of 10 wells started in South Azadegan oil field, the managing director of National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) announced.

Regarding the progress of key projects, Hamidreza Golpayegani said: "By supplying goods and equipment and allocation of Fath 28 and Fath 92 digging rigs, the digging and completing the digging operation of the mentioned wells started by Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), in line with the oil industry development plans."

South Azadegan is one of the five major oilfields Iran shares with Iraq at the western part of Iran’s Karoun region, known as West Karoun fields.

West Karoun holds great importance for the country’s oil industry since according to the latest studies, its in-situ deposit is estimated to be 67 billion barrels containing both light and heavy crude oils, and therefore it could have a big impact on Iran’s oil output increases in the future.

Having an estimated 67 billion barrels of in-situ oil, West Karoun fields definitely deserve the spotlight which has been put on them recently.

National Iranian Drilling Company dug and completed digging operation of 75 oil and gas wells in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), the managing director of the company has announced.

