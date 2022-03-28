IRCS granted prestigious international award

TEHRAN - The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has been honored by the Henry Davison Award, a prestigious international prize intended to recognize outstanding service in improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will present the award to the IRCS during the 23rd session of the General Assembly, which is to be held in Geneva in the month of June.

The IRCS had received the award in 2005 for its philanthropic activities to relieve survivors of a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale that struck the southeastern city of Bam on December 26, 2003.

It is considered one of the deadliest and most tragic quakes that have jolted Iran as it claimed at least 26,000 lives. Some figures even suggest that the fatalities reach some 43,000.

President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, has appreciated the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) as one of the strongest communities in the world.

At present, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

