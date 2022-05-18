Iran, Ghana ready to deepen cooperation in copious areas

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has expressed hope that cordial ties with Ghana would be deepened in all areas of mutual interest.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday with Ghana's Minister of Culture, Arts and Tourism Mohammed Awal Ibrahim in Tehran as the two countries held their 7th joint cooperation commission session.

The foreign minister pointed to Iran's skills in industrial, medicinal, and agricultural sectors, saying the Islamic Republic is willing to work with Ghana by exporting technical and engineering services.

The two sides also addressed numerous subjects of mutual interest during the meeting, which was also attended by Ghana's Deputy Foreign Minister Thomas Mbomba.

Amir Abdollahian cited a new session of the Iran-Ghana joint cooperation commission as evidence of both sides' unwavering desire to increase ties, saying the meeting demonstrates Iran's pragmatic approach to enhancing ties.

The Iranian government is fully dedicated to expanding relations and implementing agreements, according to the senior diplomat, and appropriate actions will be done as soon as possible, with representatives seeking to build a roadmap for Iran-Ghana relations.

“Iran has paid serious attention to the development of relations and the implementation of agreements, and for this purpose, at the earliest opportunity, a delegation will be sent to Ghana to draw a roadmap for relations between the two countries,” the foreign minister said.



According to the Foreign Ministry's website, Amir Abdollahian also mentioned Iran's strengths in the domains of health, agriculture, industry, knowledge-based firms, and exports of technical and engineering services, saying Tehran is willing to work with Ghana in such areas.

The foreign minister also complimented Iran's Ministry of Agriculture for its efforts as the joint commission's coordinating body, and expressed confidence that Iran-Ghana relations would improve.

Amir Abdollahian also underlined Iran's unique expertise in combating terrorism and extremism in the region, stating that this is one of Africa's major issues.

Finally, he emphasized Iran's willingness to work with Ghana in the fight against terrorism, notably in intelligence sharing.

Ghana's minister of culture, for his part, thanked Iran for its assistance to his country and its people in the areas of agriculture, health, and education.

Mohammed Awal Ibrahim also sought further collaboration with Iran in other sectors, including sea and air transportation, establishment of a direct flight to boost tourist business, particularly medical tourism.

The Ghanaian minister then underscored West Africa's potential, referring to Ghana as a "gateway" to the area and the growth of links with other nations in the region.

He praised Amir Abdollahian's initiatives for expanding relations while emphasizing the significance of exchanging delegations. He extended an invitation to the Iranian foreign minister to pay a visit to Ghana.

He also commented about the positive and developing connections between Iran and Ghana, as well as his country's willingness to expand cooperation in all areas.

In light of Ghana's participation in the World Cup in Qatar and the climate similarities between Qatar and the Iranian Island of Kish in the Persian Gulf, Amir Abdollahian proposed stationing the football team and fans in Kish throughout the tournament.



