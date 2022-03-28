Iran crowned champions of Asian Beach Handball

TEHRAN - Iran won the title of the 2022 Asian Beach Handball Championship and booked their place in the 2022 World Championships.

The Iranian team defeated Qatar 2-1 in their last match on Monday.

Iran had earlier defeated India (2-0), the Philippines (2-0) and Vietnam (2-1), and lost to Oman (2-1).

The top three finishers in the Asian Championship received direct tickets to the World Championship which will be held in Greece next June.

The competition was held in Tehran from March 22 to 28.