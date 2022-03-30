Nearly 58,000 tons of shrimp produced in a year

TEHRAN- Nearly 58,000 tons of shrimp was produced in Iran during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), an official with Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) announced.

Morteza Afrasiabi, the acting head of the IFO’s fishery development department, said production of 70,000 tons of shrimp has been targeted for the current year.

The official has previously said that the IFO has planned the annual production of 130,000 tons of shrimp by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

He said, “To almost double the shrimp production, we anticipate its requirements, including working capital, construction of new sites and farms, development funds, and mechanization development.”

Afrasiabi stated that 60-65 percent of the costs of the aquaculture and shrimp sector are allocated to feed supply, adding that the supply of feed is one of the challenges facing the industry, because producers in this field provide feed with free market forex rate, and this is the case that increases production costs and consumption prices.

MA/MA