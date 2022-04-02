Leader lauds acclaimed war drama “The Situation of Mehdi”

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised the acclaimed Iranian war drama “The Situation of Mehdi” for its “accurate details and true narrative.”

The film, which is actor Hadi Hejazifar’s directorial debut, depicts part of the life story of Mehdi Bakeri, the chief of IRGC 31st Shura Division that carried out several major operations during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and his brother Hamid.

In a statement published by Payman Jebelli, the managing director of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the producer of the drama, said that the Leader watched the film on March 25.

“After watching the film, the Leader made the comments that follow,” Jebelli said.

“‘The Situation of Mehdi’ was excellent, full of accurate details and containing a true narrative…

“The characters of the Bakeri martyrs, especially the leading character Mr. Mehdi, have been portrayed accurately and delicately…

“This movie is among those films that one wants to watch again…

“All members of the cast and crew, the director and producer of this good film should be acknowledged…”

“The Situation of Mehdi” premiered in February at the 40th Fajr Film Festival and won the Crystal Simorgh of Iran’s most important film event.

IRGC deputy chief Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf and several other officials also praised the movie.

The film, which garnered several other awards, including the Fajr award for best directorial debut for Hejazifar, also won prizes at the National Will Manifestation Awards, a gala event that is a supplement to the Fajr Film Festival.

The awards are presented to those films that promote issues being pursued by public organizations and institutes. Juries from the organizations select winners from the films screened at the Fajr Film Festival every year.

“The Situation of Mehdi” was selected as best film by the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, Municipality of Tehran, Municipality of Mashhad, Mostazafan Foundation, Public Culture Council and several other organizations and institutes.

The best film prize of the 11th edition of the Qoqnus Screen Awards was given to “The Situation of Mehdi”.

The awards are presented by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization to revolutionary films and cineastes every year.

Photo: “The Situation of Mehdi” by Hadi Hejazifar.

