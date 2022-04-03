“Tawaf” by Mirali Parandak wins gold medal at Romanian photography exhibition

TEHRAN – “Tawaf” by Iranian photographer Mirali Parandak has won a Campina Gold Medal at the 6th Onyx International Exhibition of Photography in Romania.

The photo, which won the medal in the Color People category, shows Muslims during the ritual of circumambulating the Kaaba in Mecca.

Conforming to the rules of the Photographic Society of America (PSA), Global Photographic Union (GPU) and Image Colleague Society (ICS), the exhibition is organized by the Campina Photographic Exhibitions Society in the categories of Color Open, Color People, Monochrome Open, Travel (color or monochrome) and Nature (color or monochrome).

Chinese photographer Zongying Wang’s “Beautiful Pregnant Women” received another Campina Exhibitions Gold Medal of the Color People category, while Ovi D. Pop from Romania was awarded the PSA Gold Medal for “Remember 96 Years”, which depicts an old woman living a cold and lonely life.

Two Campina Exhibitions Silver Medals in this section were given to Arnaldo Paulo Che from Hong Kong for “Under the Same Snow” and Tomasz Okoniewski from Poland for “Wolf Brother”.

In the Monochrome Open section, “Beautiful Eyes” by Mohammad Esteki from Iran won the ICS Certificate of Honorable Mention.

The photo shows an Iranian man gazing into the camera.

Belgian photographer Sara Gabriels was honored with the PSA Gold Medal in this section for her photo “The Mysterious Man”.

Subrata Bysack from India won the PSA Gold Medal of the Travel section for “Namaz at Taj”, and his compatriot Ajit Huilgol was awarded the PSA Gold Medal in the Nature section for his photo “Cheetah Tug of War”.

In the Color Open section, Irish photographer Seamus Mulcahy’s “Desire” received the PSA Gold Medal, while Paul Reidy from Ireland “A Dolls Tears” won the ICS Gold Medal, and Cyril Boyd from Northern Ireland was given the GPU Gold Medal for his “Look to the Light”.

The Onyx International Exhibition of Photography will organize its public showcase on May 7 at the Campina House of Culture.

Photo: “Tawaf” by Mirali Parandak won the Campina Gold Medal at the Onyx International Exhibition of Photography in Romania.

