Commodities worth over $380m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), over 1.557 million tons of commodities worth more than $381 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.244 million tons of commodities valued at almost $161 million.

On this floor, the IME's customers purchased 985,404 tons of cement, 168,943 tons of steel, 58,000 tons of sponge iron, 30,000 tons of iron ore, 25 tons of zinc and 2,675 tons of aluminum.

Furthermore, the IME saw trade 310,004 tons of commodities on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor valued at more than $216 million

The exchange's customers purchased on this floor 85,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 70,775 tons of bitumen, 68,217 tons of polymeric products, 56,000 tons of lube cut, 26,363 tons of chemicals, 2,564 tons of base oil, 80 tons of sulfur and 50 tons of argon.

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 2,263 tons of commodities traded on it.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA