Indigenous dishes, games in southwest Iran added to national list

TEHRAN – A selection of nine indigenous dishes, games, and other cultural elements, which are practiced in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, have recently been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Thursday announced the inscriptions in an official document it submitted to the governor-general of the southwestern province, CHTN reported.

Local games of Tanur and Ostad Kargar as well as the skill of cooking Sepazi and Kufteh Shab were among the elements added to the significant list.

The southwestern province has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which are exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

Last month, Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami announced that about 2,000 elements have been registered on Iran’s national list of intangible cultural heritage.

“Intangible cultural heritage such as culture, religion, and rituals are of very high importance as they shape the identity of any nation,” Zarghami said.

Moreover, 17 Iranian elements have been registered in the UNESCO’s list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

ABU/AFM



