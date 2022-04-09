Passenger ferries to restart Iran-Kuwait route following two-year halt

TEHRAN – A shipping line between the Iranian port city of Khorramshahr and Kuwait will resume operation in the near future after a two-year halt over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The service will be on a regular weekly basis under strict health protocols, the director of Khorramshahr Port and Maritime Administration has announced.

A negative COVID-19 test and vaccination certificate are required for all travelers, CHTN quoted Nurollah Asadi as saying on Saturday.

Over the past couple of years, the Islamic Republic has made various efforts to develop maritime tourism potential by developing hospitality infrastructures, diversifying sea routes, and drawing private sector investors along its vast southern coasts.

Prosperous maritime tourism could help the county to meet its ambitious target of attracting 20 million annual tourists by 2025. It also keeps an eye on tourism developments in the Caspian Sea in the north.

Last year the tourism ministry announced that the tourism of the country was growing before the corona outbreak, its revenues reached $11.7 billion in 2019, which accounted for 2.8% of GDP, nearing the average share of tourism in the world GDP, which was 3.2 percent.

ABU/AFM

