Leader outlines social security policies

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday outlined policies for materializing goals of social security in line with the objectives of the Constitution.

The policies aim to improve social welfare, remove poverty, and support vulnerable strata of society, mainly the elderly, the disabled, and people without caretakers.

Reaching the goals entails an efficient, justice-based, and comprehensive administrative system consistent with Islamic-Iranian patterns and powered by public participation that will expand services to underprivileged people living in urban and rural areas.

Filling in social gaps through reforming subsidy schemes, promoting the culture of job creation, removing barriers for all people to benefit from public resources, and offering fertility services to families with the aim of increasing the population growth rate, are among other goals of the policies.

In his New Year message, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the government and the nation to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

The Leader reemphasized the importance of boosting domestic production, as he had done in past years, saying the reason he placed so much emphasis on production was “because it boosts economic growth, it creates employment, it reduces inflation, it increases per capita income and it improves public welfare.”

“Furthermore, it also brings about psychological effects since it boosts national self-confidence and creates a sense of dignity in the nation.

