Centuries-old human remains to be transferred to museum displays 

TEHRAN- Centuries-old human skeletons will be put on show at a museum near the location where they were discovered in the central Isfahan province.

Two centuries-old skeletons recently discovered in a mine in Ardestan county, are planned to go on display at the Museum of History and Civilization of Zavareh, Ardestan’s tourism chief has said.

Last November, the skeletons were found accidentally and they were immediately handed over to the Ardestan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department to undergo studies, Mehdi Mashhadi explained on Tuesday.

It was decided to separate the parts of the mine that were of archaeological significance and value from the other parts in order to preserve the site of discovery, which is estimated to date several million years back, the official added.

Experts examined the skeletons and the site of their discovery, and after summarizing the initial analysis, it was determined that they did not exhibit any signs of corruption or damage, he noted.

However, it will take more detailed tests to determine the gender and age of those human remains, he mentioned.

Last November, mineworkers found the skeletons accidentally inside canals about 30 meters beneath the surface.

The skeletons are considered “natural mummies” and they mark unparalleled discoveries in the history of Ardestan’s civilization.

The site seems to be an abandoned zinc mine that was used in the distant past and the melting furnaces in it date back to the Safavid era (1501-1736), while the structures found in it date back to the Qajar period(1789-1925.

Furthermore, the decorations under the roof of the old mine indicate that it is at least 600 to 1000 years old.

