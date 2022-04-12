Hezbollah chief to Israeli leaders: “you are delusional” 

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has, in a speech assured the Israeli regime that the Palestinians will continue their “courageous” resistance.

Over the past few weeks, Israel has intensified its crackdown on Palestinians who have responded with resistance operations.

“Despite the betrayal of some Arab monarchies and dictatorships who have stabbed the Palestinians in the back instead of standing alongside them,” Nasrallah said.

He noted that the Lebanese resistance movement will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians in their battle to achieve victory and liberation as well as liberation of the holy sites for the Islamic world.

The Hezbollah chief declared "we must stand with all reverence and pride with the heroism of the men of occupied Palestine, its youth, women, children, and elderly."

He pledged Hezbollah’s support amid “a long history of massacres, wars, displacement, oppression, loneliness, diaspora, and stabs in the back.”

He pointed out that "what is happening in occupied Palestine has great implications regarding the conflict with the enemy, and the future of the temporary Israeli entity."

Addressing Israeli regime leaders, he said: "If you are betting on the despair and frustration of the Palestinian people, then you are delusional," stressing that "if you think that some official Arab states’ warming of

ties will lead to the retreat of Palestinian youth [from resisting], you are also delusional"

“This nation,” he says “passes on the resistance from one generation to the other”

“This is something we have seen recently with the generation of the youth”

The Hezbollah leader called for a high turnout on International Quds Day, which see rallies across the world and falls on the last Friday of the Islamic month of Ramadan in solidarity with the Palestinians. The annual event was an initiative by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini.

He expressed the resistance movement’s "absolute support for the liberation of Palestine and support for the Palestinian people, sacrifices, patience and their resistance," stressing that "we are their partners in achieving the victory that is coming."

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that in April 1996 the Israeli regime waged a wide-scale offensive [in southern Lebanon],” saying that “despite the massacres, in particular the massacre of Qana village” (the first Israeli massacre in Qana killed 106 civilians).

“The resistance managed to impose on the enemy an equation that resulted in protecting civilians while at the same time continuing to conduct resistance,” he said.

He pointed out that "the equation for protecting civilians from Israeli attacks still exists thanks to the resistance to this day.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also highlighted how "the United States always defends the aggressor enemy and its massacres, wars, and occupation in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and prevents others from condemning [Israeli massacres]. at the UN Security Council. Despite the Israeli war crimes, the U.S. imposes sanctions against others [for Israel’s benefit]

Sayyed Nasrallah noted “take a look today at how America treats Israel in comparison to how it treats the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the massive historical sanctions it has imposed [on Russia]”

“This is also a reminder for America’s friends in the country and also the region,” he said.

Touching on the electoral process in Lebanon, the Hezbollah Secretary-General said “over the past two weeks, there is an atmosphere transmitted from the U.S. embassy and other embassies as well as internal elements that the current political side [which Hezbollah is a member of] with a parliamentary majority, will get two-thirds of parliamentary seats and not a majority of 50%+1”

“and that this is a danger because the political side wants to change the constitution and political system,” Nasrallah added.

He denounced these allegations saying "no one believes that obtaining two-thirds of the parliamentary seats is either realistic or logical, and we are convinced that our nation understands even if a political side wants to make these changes, this requires the participation of every Lebanese citizen, political figure, a national discussion and consensus and does not happen with a majority of 50%+1 nor a two-thirds majority”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah denounced the American embassy’s destabilizing role in the country saying "It is our right to accuse the U.S. embassy of seeking to postpone the parliamentary elections."

Nasrallah highlighted that "there are [elements in Lebanon] whispering in some embassies to postpone the parliamentary elections, in order to arrange the affairs of the other side."

"One of the objectives of talking about postponing the elections may be to reduce the voter's enthusiasm to participate," he said.

Nasrallah denounced these plots saying: "we see an electoral battle being waged, and [the Lebanese nation] must participate with all enthusiasm in the polls,” slated for May 15.

Nasrallah recalled there was a similar atmosphere in the weeks leading to the 2009 election and revealed that a Saudi official told him "Riyadh had spent a massive amount of money in Lebanon in the 2009 election, [to back the opposition]” noting that "most of the Saudi money was not spent on the elections, but rather put into the accounts of political officials.”

The Hezbollah leader called on all those eager to participate "not to rely on opinion polls and ‘definitive results’" asking them to "go to [the polls] and participate with full enthusiasm and effort."

He stressed that "we must work to ensure the success of our candidates and the candidates of our allies, who are advancing in many constituencies, even without our support," according to Sayyed Nasrallah, explaining: "We want our allies to succeed in these elections in order to cooperate together in shouldering responsibilities."

Nasrallah emphasized that "Hezbollah does not have alliances under the table, but above it, and in broad daylight,” declaring that "Hezbollah's endorsement of the preferential votes for other allies will be made public.”

And he saw that "the abolitionist was the one who was betting in the July 2006 war on crushing the resistance and its environment, and he was the one who sat with the Americans and incited them to defeat Hezbollah in that war, and he is always ready to present himself abroad, and he shows his willingness to ignite a civil war to crush others."

Sayyed Nasrallah asked his political opponents: “How do you talk about the taking of arms over political life, and you obtained a parliamentary majority in more than one electoral station, and formed governments?”

Adding “who is trying to mislead the Lebanese that the resistance’s weapon is the cause of crises, why not talk about corruption and politics?” economy for 30 years?

With regard to relations with Arab countries, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah asked: "who is sabotaging Arab relations: who has taken a position on the aggression against Yemen, or who has launched a devastating military aggression seven years ago?"

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that "the Yemenis imposed their will on the international community in their steadfastness and fight," hoping that "the [two months] truce [between Saudi Arabia and Yemen] would be the starting point for a political solution.”

He explained, "from the beginning we have been calling for this war and massacres [in Yemen] to stop, and no one has any intentions or seeks to target Saudi Arabia."

The Hezbollah chief reiterated his movement’s position that "the only solution in Yemen is to negotiate and talk directly with Sana'a," stressing, "do not expect anyone to pressure [the Yemenis into submission]."

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his speech by paying tribute to the late scholar and philosopher Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir al-Sadr who was brutally executed, along with his sister, Bint al-Huda a political activist, by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, 42 years ago last Saturday.