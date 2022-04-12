Iran FM meets ambassador of Yemen’s National Salvation Government

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Hossein Abdollahian has met with the ambassador of Yemen’s National Salvation Government to Iran to discuss the situation in the war-torn Arab country, the Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian touched on the resistance of the people of Yemen against the attacks by the coalition and expressed concern about the critical situation in the country.

Amir Abdollahian underlined the need to fully remove the blockade on Yemen, establish a permanent truce and set the stage for Yemeni-Yemeni talks to determine their fate.

“The people of Yemen decide on their fate while enjoying a spirit of resistance and shrewdness,” he added.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ebrahim al-Dailami thanked the stance of the Iranian government and people in their support for Yemen.

During the meeting, he also briefed the Iranian foreign minister on the temporary ceasefire in Yemen and the latest developments there.

UN special envoy Hans Grundberg started his first visit to Yemen's capital on Monday, following an April 2 ceasefire that the warring parties have accused each other of violating.

The Swedish diplomat is scheduled to meet Houthi officials during his first Sanaa visit since taking office in September, Al-Monitor reported.

Phone conversation with Burkinabe counterpart

Also, Amir Abdollahian and Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba, in a phone conversation, discussed and exchanged views on bilateral issues, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The Iranian foreign minister congratulated Rouamba on her appointment as the new foreign minister of the government of Burkina Faso and wished her success in her new position.

Amir Abdollahian talked about the importance of the African continent in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic and stressed Iran’s serious resolve for expanding relations with this continent, including with Burkina Faso.

The Iranian foreign minister also underlined the readiness of the Islamic Republic to hold the joint commission for cooperation between the two countries.

Amir Abdollahian also described the activities of extremist and Takfiri terrorists in the country and the West Africa region as concerning.

During the phone call, Olivia Rouamba also congratulated the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan and expressed hope mutual ties would expand.

The Burkina Faso foreign minister also expressed her country’s willingness for wider political and economic ties with Iran, and called for expansion of scientific-technical cooperation with Iran and reception of various forms of assistance from the country.

She added that Iran, as a country that has been fighting terrorism for years, can share its experience with Burkina Faso.