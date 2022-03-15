Iran FM holds phone talks with foreign counterparts

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held phone conversations with a number of foreign diplomats to discuss a variety of issues.

Amir Abdollahian and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytry Kuleba have in a phone call held talks over the Ukraine crisis, the need for protection of diplomatic missions and dispatch of humanitarian aid, and also bilateral issues, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

In the telephone conversation, Amir Abdollahian outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance which is based on opposition to war and the necessity of finding a peaceful solution to disputes through diplomatic talks. The Iranian foreign minister also described the recent meeting between his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Turkey as important and underlined the significance of continuing and strengthening the diplomatic path. Amir Abdollahian referred to the root-cause of the Ukraine crisis, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any political effort to resolve the crisis. He said, “We oppose war in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Yemen and other countries without adopting double standards.”

The Iranian foreign minister also spoke about the dispatch of humanitarian aid by Iran for Ukrainian refugees along the Polish border. He underlined that Tehran is making coordination with the Polish foreign minister to station a Red Crescent medical team on the Poland-Ukraine border to provide assistance to refugees there.

Amir Abdollahian further called on the Ukrainian government to help a 4-member Iranian family stuck in the war zones to leave the unsafe areas.

Dmytry Kuleba thanked Iran’s stance to oppose war and also for sending humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian refugees along the Ukraine-Poland border. He underlined that the Ukrainian government will do its utmost to protect foreign diplomatic missions including those belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also underscored his country’s demand for stopping the war and hostilities. Kuleba referred to his recent talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and said continuation of talks is necessary for ending the crisis. While thanking Iran for opposing war, Kuleba asked for Tehran’s political assistance to stop the war.

Conversation with Omani counterpart

Amir Abdollahian and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Albusaidi have in a telephone conversation held consultations over bilateral ties, regional and international developments as well as the Vienna talks and the Ukraine crisis.

Amir Abdollahian said the process of talks in Vienna has not stopped and that there is just a short hiatus in the negotiations in coordination with the EU coordinator.

Amir Abdollahian noted that Iran’s top negotiator in Vienna is diligently continuing efforts to reach a good, robust and lasting deal. He added that the resolution of the remaining issues which are red lines for Iran is contingent on the will of the US side and its decision to avoid wasting time.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran is quite serious about reaching a good, reliable and lasting deal. During the phone call, the Omani foreign minister also hailed positive relations between the two countries and spoke about some bilateral issues.

Albusaidi thanked Iran for its logical stances, saying the Sultanate of Oman always believes in talks and dialog for the purpose of resolving various crises and moves on the path of peace. The Omani foreign minister also expressed hope the two countries will soon finalize their agreements and make them operational. Albusaidi also spoke of the Vienna talks. He expressed hope that a deal will finally be reached, saying such an agreement will be in the interest of all sides and the region.

The two top diplomats also underlined the need to continue their consultations over different issues.

OIC meeting discussed with Pakistan’s top diplomat

In a telephone conversation between the foreign minister Iran and Pakistan’s top diplomat Shah Mahmood Qureshi, initiated by the Pakistani side, the two discussed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers' meeting, the Palestinian issue, Yemen, Afghanistan, the Ukraine crisis and bilateral relations.

In this telephone conversation, the Pakistani foreign minister invited Amir Abdollahian to attend the OIC foreign ministers' meeting in Islamabad and the ceremony to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Pakistan's National Day. He stated that the Palestinian issue is the reason the OIC came into existence. He described the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard as important and key.

The two sides discussed different aspects of bilateral relations, the Ukraine crisis, regional issues and those of the Islamic world.

Amir Abdollahian congratulated the Pakistani government and people on Pakistan's National Day and thanked his counterpart for his invitation.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that draft resolutions on the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, as well as the resolution against Yemen, which have been drafted by some countries, are not compatible with the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

Emphasizing the importance of the unity of Islamic countries, Qureshi stressed that Pakistan will spare no effort in this direction and in support of Palestine.

