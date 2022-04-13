50 ancient objects restored in Zanjan

TEHRAN – Teams of cultural heritage experts and restorers have restored 50 historical relics in Zanjan province over the past Iranian year 1400 (ended on March 20).

The objects were discovered in different excavation seasons in the historical sites throughout the northwestern province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

In order to prevent the relics from being forgotten and wasted, they will go on display in museums, CHTN quoted Mohammadreza Mohammadpur as saying on Wednesday.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

ABU/MG

